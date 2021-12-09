Actor Sienna Miller has said she feels “fully vindicated” in a statement to the High Court after she formally settled a claim for “substantial damages” against the publisher of The Sun.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sienna Miller ‘fully vindicated’ after winning substantial damages from The Sun