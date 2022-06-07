Sidhu Moose Wala Wasn't Just A Musician But A Messiah For Many Girl Students, Protected Them From Eve Teasers

Musician turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala wasn’t just an artist, who impressed everyone with his rap skills, but the singer was also hailed as a messiah by many girl students in his hometown of Mansa (in Punjab). While the police is currently investigating the shocking shooting of Sidhu Moose Wala, fans of the popular singer have been using the hashtag #justiceforsidhumoosewala while demanding justice for the rapper.

Meanwhile, several reports making rounds on the internet suggest that Moose Wala even helped many girl students with their education fees. Plus, he even protected them from eve teasers in his hometown. While the rapper never used these facts during his campaign elections, the internet has been flooded with Moose Wala’s acts of kindness that won over the fans.

Good work for the sake of doing good work sadly only come to light once a person passes away. — 🌓Natasha (@NutAshes) May 31, 2022

While the security of 424 VIPs have been restored post Moose Wala’s shocking shooting in Mansa, many celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others took to their respective handles to pay tribute to the rapper. International artists Drake and Burna Boy also joined the Bollywood artists as they penned posts in memory of Moose Wala.

Amid all the chaos, a certain section of fans have discovered a bizzare conection between Moose Wala’s death and music tracks (The Last Ride and 295). Learn more about it here.

