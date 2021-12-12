At least three people have died after two buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.
Six people were missing and two found alive under the rubble, according to Giuseppe Merendino, the captain of the fire service in Ravanusa, a commune in the south of the island.
A priest who was celebrating mass nearby on Saturday evening said the houses caught fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 people, which is close to Agrigento.
Firefighters were still digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young man.
“It is a huge tragedy… Let’s pray to ask God to avoid more deaths,” said the priest, Filippo Barbera.
More follows…
Source Link Sicily: At least three dead as two buildings collapse in gas explosion