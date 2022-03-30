Shrewsbury inquiry – latest: Victims await report into largest maternity scandal in NHS history

The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is run by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, which is at the centre of the inquiry (Getty Images)

A major report is set to be published into what has been called the largest maternity scandal in NHS history.

Families of babies who died or were left seriously disabled due to mistakes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust are awaiting the findings, which are due to be published on Wednesday.

An independent review into the Shewsbury maternity scandal, led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, has examined more than 1,800 cases of alleged poor care over a number of years, making it the largest inquiry into a single NHS service to date.

It comes afterThe Independent revealed the full scale of harm – including dozens of baby deaths – at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in 2019.

Show latest update 1648621180 What can we expect? Today is expected to be a “watershed moment” for maternity safety. This is because the final report of the inquiry into the largest maternity scandal ever seen within the NHS is set to published and reveal failings in the care of hundreds of women and babies. It s expected to refer to more than 1,600 incidents, with the majority categorised as either “significant” or of “major concern”, The Independent understands. Our health correspondent, Rebecca Thomas, takes a look at what we can expect: Zoe Tidman 30 March 2022 07:19 1648620362 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Shrewsbury maternity scandal inquiry set to be published today. Zoe Tidman 30 March 2022 07:06

