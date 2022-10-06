‘Shouldn’t Look Like Mughals!’ ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia From OG Ramayan On Saif Ali Khan’s Look In ‘Adipurush’

Touted as one of the most expensive films in India, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has become the talk of the town after releasing its teaser. However, it is not pleasant reasons. The makers are receiving flak for the horrible, unfinished VFX in the movie and questioned whether the film is really built on the massive budget that they claimed earlier.

Amidst the chatter on social media, actress Dipika Chikhlia, known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has now reacted to the teaser as well as Saif Ali Khan’s look in Adipurush. The seasoned Bollywood actor plays the role of Ravana in the Om Raut directorial.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Dipika Chikhlia reacted to Saif Ali Khan’s look by stating, ”According to me, it is important for a film’s character to appeal to the audience. If the character is from Sri Lanka, it should look like one and not like the Mughals. I cannot exactly judge from the 30 seconds of teaser. But he looked very different,”

She also talked about the VFX by saying, ”I agree that we need to change according to the times and make use of VFX. However, one should be mindful of whether it hurts people’s sentiments. It is not necessary that the teaser does justice to the film,”

Furthermore, talking about the Adipurush teaser, Dipika Chikhlia said, ”We should not be haste and reach a decision solely over a teaser. However, they should consider people’s emotions while working on a project about Ramayan. The emotions, simplicity and sincerity matter here as people are emotionally attached to it”.

