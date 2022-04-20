Gloucestershire’s marquee overseas signing Naseem Shah has been ruled out of action for the next month with a shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old Pakistan seamer, one of the most exciting new arrivals on the domestic circuit this season, managed just 11 overs on his debut against Northamptonshire before picking up the problem that will see him sidelined until late May.

Naseem will miss this week’s LV= County Championship Division One clash at Lancashire, as well as games against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset before a planned return for the start of the Vitality Blast T20 campaign.

A statement from the club read: “Following discussions between the medical teams of both Gloucestershire and the Pakistan Cricket Board, it has been decided that a period of workload management is in Naseem’s best interest to allow him to get back to full fitness as quickly and safely as possible.

“The reduction in first-team involvement, following a busy period of PSL and Test match appearances during the winter, prior to joining Gloucestershire, will allow him to undergo a sustained period of rest and recovery.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shoulder injury rules Gloucestershire’s Naseem Shah out for a month