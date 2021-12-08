Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK.

Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.

The measures have been brought in as concern grows that B.1.1529, named omicron by the World Health Organisation last week, could spark a fourth wave of infections in the UK. Cases are already high – the seven-day average is currently above 40,000.

But experts are worried that the number of mutations on omicron’s spike protein, which allows a virus to enter the body’s cells’, could help it to evade current vaccines and therefore send case rates even higher, potentially resulting in more hospitalisations.

A total of 437 omicron infections have been detected to date, but experts believe this figure to be closer to 2,000, with cases of the variant suspected to be doubling every day.

The latest available government data shows that 50,963,718 people in the UK have received a first vaccine dose, 46,367,149 a second and 18,215,535 have come forward for a third booster shot. People are not legally required to have a vaccine, unless they work in a health or care setting.

But should those who are putting other people at risk by refusing to get inoculated face fines?

We are posing this question as Greece is to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over, in a drastic move to stem a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The measure will come into force each month from 16 January. Anyone in that age group who is not vaccinated faces a 100 euro (£85) fine.

Greece becomes the second European country, after Austria, to make jabs mandatory.

But would this be appropriate in the UK? Tell us what you think in our poll below.

