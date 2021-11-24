Should Conservative MPs be calling for a leadership contest? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson is coming under mounting pressure over a series of gaffes and U-turns, which has led some to speculate that the prime minister may face an imminent leadership contest.

One unnamed Tory MP recently said Mr Johnson was “losing the confidence” of his backbenchers and should quit in the new year.

Rumours have also swirled about strained relations between Mr Johnson’s No 10 and Rishi Sunak’s No 11 since a “senior Downing Street source” told the BBC “there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM” and “it’s just not working”.

The Daily Telegraph quoted a Tory whip as saying it was an “assumption” that some MPs had sent no-confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

Just 15 per cent of sitting Conservatives would need to submit letters for there to be a vote on his leadership.

Asked about the suggestion that letters had been sent to the 1922 Committee, Mr Raab told LBC: “There is the usual Westminster tittle tattle and I’m not aware of that.”

The Independent wants to know what you think about a possible bid to oust the prime minister.

Should Conservative MPs be calling for a leadership contest? Is now the right time?

Tell us in our poll below.

