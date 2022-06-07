A fourth-grade teacher who was shot during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has recounted how the children were calling out for the police to help them before they died.

Arnulfo Reyes, who has been a teacher for 17 years, said he was shot twice during the second-most deadly school shooting in US history – 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, he recalled that he was watching a movie with 11 of his students when he heard the sound of gunshots.

While recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Mr Reyes spoke of several interactions with gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, on 24 May during the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Mr Reyes and his student were in classroom 111, which was connected to one of the classrooms where Ramos carried out the shooting.

“What is going on?” the children asked Mr Reyes.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but let’s go ahead and get under the table,” the teacher responded. “Get under the table and act like you’re asleep.”

Mr Reyes then turned around only to see Ramos standing there. The gunman began firing into the classroom. Mr Reyes said he was struck by two bullets – one went through his arm and lung and the other struck him in the back.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shot Uvalde teacher reveals how children called out to police before they died