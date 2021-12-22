Shoreditch: Man dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

A man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London.

Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident.

An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock.

Police are still working to inform the man’s family of the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 1.25pm on Tuesday by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a building site on East Road, Hoxton, N1.

“A man was reported to have been struck by a falling object. The London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency service colleagues, a person died at the scene.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched by road London’s Air Ambulance.”

