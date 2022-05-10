Shoppers react in horror at £1,290 ‘destroyed’ Balenciaga trainers: ‘It’s giving Derelicte by Mugatu’

Balenciaga is selling “destroyed” limited edition trainers for £1,290 – and the internet has plenty to say.

The luxury fashion house has drummed up publicity for the distressed new footwear by releasing a series of still-life portraits showing an “exaggerated” version of the shoe as part of its marketing campaign.

According to the brand, the photographs of the filthy footwear are simply meant to indicate that its new Paris sneakers “are meant to be worn for a lifetime.”

One such image was shared to the Diet Prada Instagram account, generating some insightful comments.

“It’s giving Derelicte by Mugatu,” wrote one user, a reference to the fashion line produced by Will Ferrell’s villainous character in the satirical fashion film Zoolander.

Another wrote: “The canvas is distressed?? your honour, these shoes are in utter anguish”, while a third commented: “Bro I thought these were excavated from an ancient site or something lol”.

Others accused the fashion house of classism and glamorising poverty. “I guess it’s only okay to look poor but not actually be poor. Such a joke, “ wrote one user, while another added: “Smells like rich people romanticising the poor and homelessness.”

While the new Paris range includes black and white “new” high-top trainers, there are 100 limited edition “extra destroyed” pairs available.

The product description states that the distressed pairs feature “rippings all over the fabric” and “full destroyed cotton and rubber”.

It’s far from the first time that Balenciaga has generated controversy in their designs.

In March, the fashion house released a £925 bag that bore a striking resemblance to the vintage blue and white striped plastic Tesco carrier bags of the past.

And in 2021, the brand was accused of cultural appropriation by fashion and history experts over a pair of their £860 sweatpants.

Associate professor of Africana Studies at California State University, Marquita Gammage, told CNN that the sweatpants exploit “Black culture with the hopes of securing major profits”.

