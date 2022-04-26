Fans of Mars’ popular chocolate offering, Milky Way Crispy Rolls, have been left devastated after discovering that the product has been discontinued.

Mars has confirmed the news in a statement to The Independent. A spokesperson for the brand said: “While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.

“The love for Milky Way Crispy Rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note!”

The chocolate bar, which is made up of crunchy biscuit coated in Mars’ signature Milky Way cream and covered in milk chocolate, was first launched in Germany in 1994.

Following its popularity, it was introduced to the UK in 1996, according to Market Week.

Mars did not reveal why they have discontinued the product.

Fans have expressed their outrage at the news on social media. “Forget a heartbreak, milky way crispy rolls discontinued?? That’s a different type of hurt,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Wake up to see that milky way crispy rolls have been discontinued in the UK. I’m leaving and you can’t stop me, I’m packing my bags.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shoppers rage as Mars discontinues iconic Milky Way bar