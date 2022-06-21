Shoppers face £380 jump in grocery bills this year as inflation surges

Shoppers are set to spend £380 on their grocery bills this year as food price inflation hits a fresh 13-year high, according to new figures.

Retail data company Kantar said grocery price inflation had jumped to 8.3 per cent over the four weeks to 12 June – up from 7 per cent in May.

Food price rises are now running at their fastest pace since 2009, adding to soaring costs for gas, electricity and petrol.

Average annual food shopping bills have risen £100 since April alone, Kantar said.

Shoppers are increasingly swapping branded items for cheaper own-label products as they look to manage their budgets, according to the research.

It found that sales of branded products fell by 1 per cent in the 12 weeks to June 12, while own-label sales rose by 2.9 per cent and value own-label lines surged by 12 per cent.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said sales of own-label lines have been “boosted by Aldi and Lidl’s strong performances, both of whom have extensive own-label repertoires”.

“We can also see consumers turning to value ranges, such as Asda Smart Price, Co-op Honest Value and Sainsbury’s Imperfectly Tasty, to save money,” he added.

But, despite rising food bills, the data showed that Britons splashed out on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with supermarket sales falls paring back to 1.9 per cent in the 12 weeks to June 12 – the best performance since October last year.

Sales in the last four weeks grew by 0.4% year on year, it found, with sales during the week of the Platinum Jubilee £87m higher than on average in 2022.

Mr McKevitt said: “The sector hasn’t been in growth since April 2021 as it measures up against the record sales seen during the pandemic.

“However, these latest numbers show the market is to an extent returning to pre-Covid norms as we begin comparisons with post-lockdown times.”

He added: “The inflation number makes for difficult reading and shoppers will be watching budgets closely as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shoppers face £380 jump in grocery bills this year as inflation surges