Shop this rare Nintendo Switch OLED discount while you still can

Any kind of discount on the latest-generation Nintendo Switch OLED is a very rare thing indeed. So, while a five per cent saving doesn’t sound like much, it’s worth taking advantage of.

The Switch OLED is Nintendo’s latest and greatest console. It arrived towards the end of 2021 and boasts a, you guessed it, impressive OLED display, which is a first for the Switch console and makes for brighter, bolder colours and deeper blacks.

This console also has a redesigned kickstand compared to its predecessor, the display is slightly larger than before, and there’s extra storage too, with 64GB now coming as standard.

This Amazon deal (£293, Amazon.co.uk) sees the price of the console reduced from £309.99 to £293, saving you £16.99, which is a nice amount to put towards some new games.

Speaking of games, all Switch titles you might already own are compatible with the new console. So if you’re thinking of upgrading from an original Switch to the new OLED model, all your games will work exactly as before.

To get yourself a very rare discount of one of our favourite game consoles, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in

4in x 9.5in x 0.55in Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached

0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280×720)

7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1280×720) CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor

NVIDIA custom tegra processor Storage: 64GB, micro SD

64GB, micro SD Video output: Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode

Up to 1080p in TV mode; up to 720p in handheld and tabletop mode Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours

4.5 to 9 hours Charging time: 3 hours

The Switch OLED is a subtle but nonetheless impressive upgrade over the original console. The new OLED display is of course the highlight of the show, thanks to its vivid colour reproduction and how this screen technology can shut off the light to each individual pixel, creating true darkness whenever a game demands it.

Battery life is claimed to be between 4.5 and nine hours, and storage has been increased from 32GB to 64GB.

In our review of the console, our writer gave the console a score of 9/10 saying that, “The build quality of the Switch OLED just feels a whole lot more premium when compared to the Nintendo Switch or the Switch lite. While there’s slightly more heft, it’s not heavy, and the joy-cons don’t jiggle about as much when attached to the rails.”

They also said how the redesigned kickstand is “absolutely glorious, stretching across the entire expanse of the bottom of the console. It has some nice solid resistance to it, which allowed us to adjust it to pretty much any angle for multiplayer tabletop play, and even magnetically clicks back into place when you push it down.”

While many owners of the original Switch won’t feel the need to upgrade right away, our reviewer said: “If you’re new to Nintendo Switch and have never bought one before, this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” High praise indeed.

So, whether you’ve been debating getting a Switch console for a while but just couldn’t justify the price or simply love a bargain, this deal is not one to be missed.

