Shop these Love Island-approved summer beauty essentials from Boots

Ushering in the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and with it, the revival of barely-there swimsuits, personalised water bottles, eyelash extensions and even the divisive brown lipstick trend.

This year, the reality show has broken up with its fast fashion partner, I Saw It First, and teamed up with ebay for the islander’s wardrobes, while the new and improved villa’s beauty bounty is once again being supplied by Boots.

The high street stalwart has provided the contestants with a whole host of summer must-haves, spanning 13 categories – including fragrance, SPF protection, nails, make-up, grooming, skincare and more.

From Ekin-Su’s long beachy locks and Indiyah’s falsies to Gemma’s brown lip definition and Paige’s defined brows, all the islanders’ signature beauty secrets are from Boots – meaning you can stock up on them for yourself.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of eyelash extensions, a budget lip pencil or a men’s scent for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, these are the Love Island-approved beauty products we’re shopping for this summer and beyond.

Giorgio Armani code mens eau de toilette, 50ml: £51, Boots.com

One of Armani’s most famous scents for good reason. The code eau de toilette features top notes of citron and olive flower, accents of star anise and a musky base of guaiac wood – combining into a sophisticated scent that’s worn by both Davide and Andrew in the villa.

Contributing to both Paige and Indiyah’s flutter in the villa, Eylure’s cult-favourite falsies are a bargain at £6. One of our favourite eyelash extension brands, two of Eylure’s falsies earned a spot in our round-up of the best false eyelashes. The no. 165 is said to be an angled lash that creates extra depth on the edges for an impactful finish.

17. Lip define pencil soft liner: £2, Boots.com

We thought we’d seen the last of brown lipsticks after Faye’s penchant for them in last year’s series, but the bold choice is back for 2022, thanks to Gemma. And the secret behind the brown lip in the villa is 17’s budget pencil. The super-soft formula is said to glide easily over lips, helping to contour and define them. There’s also the added nourishing benefits of vitamin E and coconut oil ingredients.

Boots 3 cushioned nail files: £2.50, Boots.com

Ensuring the islanders’ nails are kept well-groomed in the villa, Boots has stocked them up with sets of cushioned nail files. Essential for keeping your talons in tip-top condition between salon visits or coats of varnish, the three-piece set help smooth edges while maintaining manicures or pedicures – a bathroom cabinet staple.

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb heat lip luminizer and plumper: £19, Boots.com

Helping perfect the girls’ pout in the villa, Fenty’s gloss bomb heat luminizer delivers a shimmer-free and subtly plumped finish. The OG gloss bomb earned a spot in our round-up of the best lip glosses and was a favourite in the villa last year, with the 2021 winner, Millie Court, saying that she and the other female contestants were “obsessed” with Rihanna’s glossy lip product. The new heat version delivers the same gloss but with an added warming sensation that leaves your lips looking fuller.

Soltan once lotion SPF50+, 200ml: £10, Boots.com

Ensuring all-important SPF protection for contestants on Love Island, Boots has supplied the villa with Soltan’s SPF50 lotion. The spray version of the formula (£10, Boots.com) earned a spot in our round-up of the best sunscreen, with our tester praising the budget-friendly option as “reliable and reassuring”. Keeping our tester’s fair-skinned family perfectly protected, they said that “it has rightfully earned its place on our must-have summer shopping list”.

Huda Beauty the new nude palette: £56, Boots.com

Supplying the islanders with their evening looks, Huda Beauty’s versatile all-in-one nude palette contains 18 highly pigmented shades. From mattes to shimmery hues, there’s a lid colour for every look. While we haven’t reviewed this particular palette, another from Huda Beauty’s vast collection earned a spot in our round-up of the best, with our tester saying, ​​“It’s almost impossible to pick a favourite from Huda Kattan’s brilliant eyeshadow palette collection, as there truly is one for every taste.”

Dr.Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment, 50ml: £37, Boots.com

Thrown in with the skincare bundle in the villa, Dr.Jart+’s TikTok-famous tiger grass treatment will be helping cover the islanders’ blemishes. In our review of the colour-correcting product, our tester called Dr.Jart+’s formula “the perfect quick fix”. Lighter than a foundation while still providing enough coverage to blur imperfections, our tester said their skin “looked dewy all day but in the right places, which is a godsend for oilier skin types that still want a radiant finish to skin”.

Versace eros eau de toilette, 50ml: £50.15, Boots.com

Worn by Ikenna in the villa, this amber-grouped scent boasts the vibrant top notes of mint, lemon and apple; earthier accents of tonka beans, ambroxan and geranium flower; and a musky base of vanilla, vetiver, oak moss and cedarwood. The result? A masculine and fresh fragrance that’s perfect for summer.

