One person is dead and another injured after a shooting near a supermarket in Seabrook, New Hampshire, reports say.

According to Patch , two people were shot, one of them fatally, before police arrested a suspect.

“Suspect is now in custody,” the Hampton Police Department tweeted on Monday. “There is no longer a public threat. Please continue to avoid the area as we work to make the scene secure.”

Earlier that morning, the department had said a shooting investigation was underway on Lafayette Road, “in the area of the south Market Basket.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Source Link Shooting reported near New Hampshire supermarket