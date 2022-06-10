Three people have been wounded in a shooting inside a shopping mall in North Carolina that sent panicked shoppers fleeing to safety.

Gunfire erupted in the food court in the Eastridge Mall along North New Hope Road in Gastonia on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Gastonia Police said that officers were called to reports of a shooting at the mall just after midday and arrived on the scene to find three victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services told Channel 9 that the victims were rushed to hospital but are all expected to survive.

Police told the outlet that at least one suspect was spotted running away from the mall in the direction of some neighbouring woods.

The mall was placed on lockdown and police were helping to evacuate shoppers safely.

Officials said that there is “no active threat” at this time.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from the mall.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shooting inside North Carolina shopping mall leaves three people injured