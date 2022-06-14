Shocking video shows moment van crashes into pensioner’s car in fatal collision

Horrifying dashcam footage shows the moment an elderly man was killed in a head-on collision with a van in Oxfordshire in May 2021.

Van driver Aron Hicks, 28, crashed into Brian Hunt, 78, on the A417 near Cholsey.

Hunt was taken to hospital and died later the same day.

This video shows Hicks overtaking one car and trying to overtake a second before smashing head-on into Hunt’s Honda Civic.

Brian’s widow Susan Hunt said that her family has endured “pain and anguish” since her husband’s death.

