Shocking video shows Guatemala beach covered in plastic waste

Horrifying footage shows the extent of plastic pollution in Guatemala as a beach is covered in bottles and other plastic paraphernalia.

4Ocean, a business and ocean clean-up company, shared this video on TikTok to highlight the state of the Central American country’s coastline.

The company estimates that approximately 80% of ocean plastic such as this comes from “mismanaged waste” on land – in Guatemala, there’s only one rubbish dump for the entire country.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.