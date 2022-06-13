Horrifying footage shows the extent of plastic pollution in Guatemala as a beach is covered in bottles and other plastic paraphernalia.
4Ocean, a business and ocean clean-up company, shared this video on TikTok to highlight the state of the Central American country’s coastline.
The company estimates that approximately 80% of ocean plastic such as this comes from “mismanaged waste” on land – in Guatemala, there’s only one rubbish dump for the entire country.
Source Link Shocking video shows Guatemala beach covered in plastic waste