Shivaaa! Twitter Is Having A Meme Fest About Alia Bhatt’s That One Dialogue In ‘Brahmastra’

September 13, 2022

It’s raining memes and jokes on social media as netizens pointed out how Alia Bhatt keeps saying ‘Shivaaaa’ in the entire movie. Brahmastra released last week and broke Bollywood’s dry spell, however, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews, especially Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story has been criticized. Netizens have also pointed out that Alia has literally just one dialogue in the movie and that she plays nothing but a love interest.

Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes about Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra. It has been reported that Bhatt has charged a whopping Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore for her role and netizens are baffled. Take a look at the memes here.

