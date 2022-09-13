Shivaaa! Twitter Is Having A Meme Fest About Alia Bhatt’s That One Dialogue In ‘Brahmastra’

It’s raining memes and jokes on social media as netizens pointed out how Alia Bhatt keeps saying ‘Shivaaaa’ in the entire movie. Brahmastra released last week and broke Bollywood’s dry spell, however, the movie has been receiving mixed reviews, especially Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story has been criticized. Netizens have also pointed out that Alia has literally just one dialogue in the movie and that she plays nothing but a love interest.

Twitter is flooded with memes and jokes about Alia Bhatt’s role in Brahmastra. It has been reported that Bhatt has charged a whopping Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore for her role and netizens are baffled. Take a look at the memes here.

No one :

Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor everytime in Brahmastra movie : pic.twitter.com/MoA76qWZEa — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) September 12, 2022

** Brahmastra movie exists ** Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor throught the movie : pic.twitter.com/smxiM4S31S — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) September 12, 2022

Alia Bhatt trying to get into every scene in Bramhastra movie. pic.twitter.com/8qJXSP3MA6 — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) September 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt Role summarised in movie : 😂#brahmastraboxoffice pic.twitter.com/jiJjb4IM0p — Kangana Ranaut (@TeamKangana2) September 12, 2022

Alia Bhatt was paid 10crores for saying Shiva 849 times. — Inj. Kindness 50mg (@DerArztSagt) September 11, 2022

me everytime alia bhatt said shiva or tum kaun hoon pic.twitter.com/nYbB6jj6XK — bitchbv😌 (@BansiVazir) September 10, 2022

