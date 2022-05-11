Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead by Israeli forces while covering raid in West Bank

An Al Jazeera correspondent has been shot dead by Israeli forces while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the broadcaster said.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter, was shot and died soon after, according to Palestinian health officials. Another journalist, working for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot and wounded in the incident.
