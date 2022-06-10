Shilpa Shetty Reveals The Time During 'Bigg Brother' When She “Decided To Get Married” To Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, who will soon complete three decades in the industry (in just a few months), joined Mashable India on The Bombay Journey’s latest episode. A true foodie at heart, the ‘Nikamma’ actress had a gala time on the talk show as she enjoyed Mumbai’s popular street food Vada Pav and kulfi-falooda. Well, that’s not all as Shilpa even talked about her personal and professional life on the show.

Talking about her illustrious career, Shilpa walked down the memory lane and revealed how her debut movie with Ronit Roy got shelved. “I actually felt bad because it was a brilliant script (a love story), and I was supposed to be introduced with Ronit Roy, who was a huge star. And interestingly the project even featured his brother Rohit, so I was pretty excited to work with the them,” Shilpa said. Furthermore, she even revealed the interesting story of how she bagged the role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Baazigar’.

Watch the entire conversation here:

Shilpa, who believes in ‘living in the moment’ isn’t just an actor, but also a successful businesswoman, dancer, former model, author and more. But the one role that she loves the most is being a mother. While the actress talked about how selective she has got about choosing her projects after becoming a mother, Shilpa did shed light on her reality show ‘Big Brother’ win. “It changed people’s perspective towards me, I was still the same person. But it gave me international recognition and revived my career but that time I decided to get married.”

While the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’, she will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s webseries ‘Indian Police Force’ which’ll also feature Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar in significant roles. Shilpa also has Sonal Joshi’s ‘Sukhee’ lined up in the pipeline.

