Shilpa Shetty Comes Out In Support Of Her Husband Raj Kundra As He Denies Involvement In Porn Films Racket

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography racket earlier this year, has denied any involvement in the case, claiming that the entire episode was a ‘witch hunt’. While the 46-year-old British–Indian businessman finally broke his silence in a recently released statement to media, his wife Shilpa Shetty extended her support by re-sharing the article along with a Winston Churchill quote.

Denying all the allegations, Kundra stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life.” Furthermore, he continued, “This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

“The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” Kundra concluded. And extending her support, Shilpa Shetty quoted former British Prime Minister Churchill and wrote, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, who was booked and arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic shows/films, was finally let out in September on bail. According to another report, Kundra has also secured protection from an arrest against the FIR filed against him from the Supreme Court, last week.

