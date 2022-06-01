Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s founding COO, is leaving Meta

Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Meta (formerly Facebook), has announced she is stepping down.
“Today, I am sharing the news that after 14 years, I will be leaving Meta,” Ms Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I am so immensely proud of everything this team has achieved.”
The company’s founding COO, who helped lead it from a fledgling website to a global tech giant, says she will remain on Meta’s board of directors.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
