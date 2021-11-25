Sheriff says hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed in ravine

Hundreds of FedEx packages were found tossed into a ravine, according to an Alabama Sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the ravine on a private property in Blount County, where they found 300 to 400 packages thrown away.

“To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears 300-400 boxes of assorted sizes have been thrown off a ravine. An area manager from FedEx is en route to the scene. Hopefully we will have some answers soon,” the Sheriff Mark Moon in a statement on Facebook.

FedEx “sent multiple trucks and drivers from all over the south” who began loading the packages onto trucks on Thursday.

Later in the day, the sheriff said that the company was “making a dent” in the recovery and cleanup operation.

FedEx said in statement that the “security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care.”

And the company added: “We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible.

“In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action.”

