Sheriff accused of pulling gun on girls from church group who left thank you note at his home, report says

An Idaho sheriff is under investigation for allegedly pulling his gun on a group of girls from a church group who left a thank you note at his home.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has now taken a leave of absence while the incident is probed, according to a report.

The alleged incident took place on 9 November when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Young Women’s group and their adult leader dropped off Thanksgiving notes to people in their congregation.

After the girls left a note at Sheriff Rowland’s home, he allegedly came out of the property with a weapon, according to East Idaho News.

He is then accused of yelling at the group before pulling the female leader out of a vehicle and making threats, according to the report.

The woman and girls reportedly left the scene and called 911 to report the incident and were interviewed by a Blackfoot Police detective.

No one was injured in the incident and no criminal charges have been filed.

“I have no comments,” Sheriff Rowland told the East Idaho News.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rogers confirmed an investigation was under way, but has refused to give additional details.

His office requested that the Idaho Attorney General’s office takes over the investigation so that there is no conflict of interest.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved, Bingham County is unable to comment further regarding the subject of the investigation at this time,” Mr Rogers said.

Mr Rowland, who is a member of the LDS church, has been the sheriff of Bingham County since being elected in 2012, and was re-elected for his third term in November 2020.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has refused to release details of an ongoing investigation.

Church officials say that the incident was a “likely misunderstanding” caused by the group’s surprise visit to the property, according to The Idaho State Journal.

“Bingham County is fortunate to have a competent sheriff,” Dan Cravens, a church spokesperson told the newspaper.

The Attorney General’s office told The Independent, “Our office policy is to refrain from commenting on pending matters.”

