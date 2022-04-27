Sheriff accused of cover-up over walks back possible investigation of journalist who broke the story

Los Angeles CountySheriff Alex Villanueva appears to be backing off – and outright denying – his investigation into a Los Angeles Times journalist who broke a damning story about the agency’s brutal treatment of a handcuffed inmate and his potential involvement in a cover-up.

Mr Villanueva hosted a news conference on Tuesday to blast his detractors, including the LA Times, the public, and numerous press freedom organisations who condemned him for suggesting he would investigate LA Times journalist Alene Tchekmedyian for breaking the story.

He originally accused the journalist of using information allegedly stolen from the department as the basis of her story. He claimed that six possible crimes had taken place, including burglary, theft, and conspiracy.

At his initial press conference about the matter, Mr Villanueva displayed a large poster board with the faces of Ms Tchekmedyian, as well as his opponent in the upcoming sheriff’s election Eli Vera and the sheriff’s inspector Matt Huntsman.

“The three individuals that we want to know a lot about,” he said. “These three people have some important questions to answer.”

When he was asked if Ms Tchekmedyian was being investigated, he said that “all parties to the act are subjects of the investigation”.

However, after a flood of condemnation, Mr Villanueva claimed – despite all evidence to the contrary – that he never said the journalist was under investigation.

“I must clarify at no time today did I state an LA Times reporter was a suspect in a criminal investigation,” he said. “We have no interest in pursuing, nor are we pursuing, criminal charges against any reporters.”

The LA Times’ attorney threatened legal action if the sheriff’s office pursed an investigation against the journalist, saying “LA Times will seek every available remedy against you, the department, and every individual official involved in any such unlawful conduct.”

The Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis issued a statement saying she would call for the state attorney general to investigate Mr Villanueva for a “pattern of unconscionable and dangerous actions like the one today.”

“The latest attack on LA Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is another dangerous example of Sheriff Villanueva attacking the media and the First Amendment,” Ms Solis said. “This is in keeping with his past harassment of other women, including KPCC reporter Josie Huang as well as myself and other county officials.

“Displaying Alene’s photo at today’s press conference and making her appear as if she committed a crime is not just an attack on Alene but the entire journalistic community. What’s criminal is the sheriff’s cover-up of deputies using excessive force against an incarcerated person, including kneeling on his neck for three minutes. What’s not criminal, however, is Alene and other journalists reporting on it.”

The Independent has reached out for comment.

