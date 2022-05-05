Shell’s profits have nearly tripled to $9.1bn (£7.3bn) at the start of this year as energy prices soar amid the war in Ukraine.

The oil giant announced the record first quarter profits on Thursday, with its chief executive saying the company had recorded ”strong results in volatile times”.

The sector is reaping the benefits of rocketing oil and gas prices, which have been pushed to record levels by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging demand as economies emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Shell’s new results come as calls mount in the UK for a windfall tax on energy giants to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Source Link Shell fuels calls for windfall tax with record profits haul