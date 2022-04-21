Shehnaaz Gill Ends Up Sharing Major 'KGF: Chapter 2' Spoiler On Twitter; Srinidhi Shetty Reacts

Model-turned-actress Srinidhi Shetty’s recently social media banter with television actress Shehnaaz Gill became the talk of the town, as the latter ended up giving away a major ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ spoiler. While fans seem to be pretty upset with Shehnaaz’s tweet, the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ actress found the entire episode to be cute.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Srinidhi revealed cross-checking the Twitter handle as she couldn’t believe the popular TV actress giving away a spoiler in excitement, but ended up calling Shehnaaz’s reaction pretty adorable. “You liked the movie and that’s the biggest deal for us,” Srinidhi added.

The entire episode began when Shehnaaz took to Twitter and praised the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ team for their phenomenal work, while Srinidhi responded with a ‘thank you’. But that wasn’t the end of the conversation as Shehnaaz replied back, “Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khai aap ne.. loved your performance.”

Arre koi baat nhi thank you ki kya jaroorat thi itna toh banta tha aap ke liye .. akhir Rocky bhai ke liye goli khaii app ne ….. ❤️❤️❤️loved ur performance.. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

While a fan helped her realise that she just posted a major spoiler on social media, Shehnaaz quickly responded with another tweet, “It was a hangover of the movie. ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha. dil ki baat muh pe aagayi. Control shehnaz control.”

It was a hangover of the movie ❤️ ab kuch nhi bolugi sorry itna socha nhi tha 🙏🏻 dil ki baat muh pe aagayi …. Control shehnaz control 🤫 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) April 15, 2022

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the Yash and Srinidhi starrer has collected Rs 255.05 crore at the box office. While critics and audience have praised the movie, the Prashanth Neel directorial which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, is expected to allure more audience to the cinema halls in the coming days as well.

SEE ALSO: ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Deliver Power-Packed Performances In Gritty, Heart-Pounding Tale

SEE ALSO: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Shehnaaz Gill Ends Up Sharing Major 'KGF: Chapter 2' Spoiler On Twitter; Srinidhi Shetty Reacts