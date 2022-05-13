Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Championship play-off first leg online and on TV

The Championship play-offs always produce incredible drama – mainly due to the magnitude of what is on the line.

For Sheffield United, this semi-final is an opportunity to book their place at Wembley and attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

For Nottingham Forest, they have been out of the top flight since being relegated at the end of the 1998/99 campaign, so beating Sheffield United would be a giant step towards getting back into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

It promises to be an electric atmosphere at Bramall Lane for a match you do not want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off first leg.

When and where is it?

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane is set to kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in for live coverage from 2.45pm BST on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.55pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Team News

Sheffield United are expected to be without Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle, while Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick will definitely be unavailable for the game.

Steve Cook is a doubt for Nottingham Forest, with Ryan Yates and Jack Colback set to undergo late fitness tests.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Egan, Gordon, Baldock, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Sharp, McBurnie.

Nottingham Forest: Horvath, Cook, Worrall, McKenna, Spence, Lowe, Colback, Garner, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Davis.

Odds

Sheffield United – 13/10

Draw – 21/10

Nottingham Forest – 13/5

Prediction

Forest away at Bournemouth that they are a dangerous proposition on the road – albeit in defeat. You expect Steve Cooper’s side to score in this match but Sheffield United are a resilient, experienced side who will not freeze under pressure. 1-1.

