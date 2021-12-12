Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases.

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sheffield United clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at QPR