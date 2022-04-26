Sheep walks around with head stuck in toy car abandoned by fly-tippers

A sheep has been filmed walking around with its head stuck inside a child’s car seat after fly-tippers dumped waste on the roadside nearby.

The poor animal was caught on camera roaming around the hills of Ebbw Vale, Wales, by Christopher Lee Thomas.

Despite attempting to catch up with the sheep on the mountainside, its flock quickly ran off before he could help.

Instead, Christopher alerted the animal’s owner and reported the incident to ClearWaste.com, a free service used to record instances of fly-tipping.

