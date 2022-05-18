'She-Hulk' Tailer: Fans Aren't Happy With CGI; Compare Tatiana Maslany's Hulk To 'Shrek's Princess Fiona

Marvel finally dropped the long-awaited teaser of the upcoming mini-series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show will follow Tatania Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who gets the powers of Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. The trailer of the show gave fans a short glimpse of what lies ahead for them and also introduced some new faces while some fan favourites returned.

The trailer introduced Jennifer Walters, a a30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes fan-favourite characters of MCU, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The show is all set to release on Disney+ on August 17. Watch the trailer here.

As the trailer of She-Hulk was released, fans were extremely excited but also pointed out that the CGI of Tatania Maslany’s Hulk didn’t look really good. One user wrote, “I’m not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen’s CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I’m super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right.” Meanwhile, some fans shared hilarious memes and compared She-Hulk to Princess Fiona from Shrek. Take a look at the reactions here.

