'She-Hulk' Tailer: Fans Aren't Happy With CGI; Compare Tatiana Maslany's Hulk To 'Shrek's Princess Fiona

Marvel finally dropped the long-awaited teaser of the upcoming mini-series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The show will follow Tatania Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who gets the powers of Hulk after getting a blood transfusion from Banner. The trailer of the show gave fans a short glimpse of what lies ahead for them and also introduced some new faces while some fan favourites returned.

The trailer introduced Jennifer Walters, a a30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes fan-favourite characters of MCU, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The show is all set to release on Disney+ on August 17. Watch the trailer here.

As the trailer of She-Hulk was released, fans were extremely excited but also pointed out that the CGI of Tatania Maslany’s Hulk didn’t look really good. One user wrote, “I’m not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen’s CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I’m super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right.” Meanwhile, some fans shared hilarious memes and compared She-Hulk to Princess Fiona from Shrek. Take a look at the reactions here.

I’m not usually one to complain about VFX but Jen’s CGI looks distractingly wonky in the #SheHulk trailer. That said, I’m super excited about Tatiana Maslany CRUSHING this role, and at least according to the trailer it seems they got the character right. Also, THIS: https://t.co/GQnkEMjUh6 — Luka N. Garay (@LukaNieto) May 17, 2022

Bruhhh why does the CGI for #SheHulk look so bad?? Marvel really giving their VFX artists 4 australian dollars and calling it a day pic.twitter.com/WcJxmft990 — AC (@hongyboy) May 18, 2022

Why is the CGI so damn bad? Is ILM just phoning it in now? Is this the result of Disney hurting so badly over the past few years? Not surprised that the writing looks like shit, but I am surprised they’re letting Bruce train her, risking “manslaining” accusations.#SheHulk #MCU pic.twitter.com/1o3n93xGqi — WOKESBANE (@wokesbane) May 18, 2022

Bruce being a supportive cousin after almost killing Jennifer is the funniest shit #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/OzbTT9qcDy — 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) May 17, 2022

My TL right now after this #SheHulk trailer: pic.twitter.com/hUMQqzc2ne — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) May 17, 2022

Marvel I’m begging you to give VFX artists enough time to do their jobs #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/MpfMTBh80d — Lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) May 17, 2022

Hearing about how the people behind #Encanto had to bend over backwards just to convince Disney to let Luisa be muscular and now seeing the skinny-ass #SheHulk trailer is so frustrating. Women with muscles do exist and they are beautiful! pic.twitter.com/FqFrRSLsD5 — ToonSkribblez (@ToonSkribblez) May 18, 2022

I don’t think the CGI is that bad on #SheHulk but there was literally a blueprint for a green woman already in the MCU?? Just find a buffer actress and paint her green? Or just buff her up in post. Idk.. pic.twitter.com/gMaPTEdqLh — zeek 💎 (@superboysbestie) May 17, 2022

She-Hulk looks just like Princess Fiona from Shrek The multiverse is real guys, this will be a crossover of franchises 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/jkdjM7zP1q — patrickadney1 (@patrickadney11) May 17, 2022

I feel like the CGI in #SheHulk should’ve been far better. It looks less like a multi-billion dollar corporation put millions of dollars into it in 2022 and more like post-ogre Fiona from Shrek, which is a film that came out in 2001. pic.twitter.com/LrbVNwJjqt — Rob (Pro-Democracy) (@RealityRobbed) May 17, 2022

