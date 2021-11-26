'Shazam' Actor Zachary Levi Admits Losing Marvel's Star-Lord Character To Chris Pratt

Actor Zachary Levi, who has featured in both Marvel and DCEU movies, recently revealed that he had auditioned for the character of Star-Lord in James Gunn’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ franchise but unfortunately lost it to ‘Parks and Recreation’ star Chris Pratt. Popularly, known for essaying the titular role in the DC superhero movie ‘Shazam!’, Levi has been busy with the filming of the second instalment of the superhero franchise. But did you know that it was Levi’s audition for Marvel’s Star-Lord character that had helped him bag the role of DC’s Shazam?

During a recent appearance on a podcast, Levi admitted that he desperately rooting to bag the role of Star-Lord in the James Gunn movie but eventually lost it to Pratt. Recalling his audition, Levi said, “James and I knew each other, we were friends, we would have game nights at each other’s homes, had a lot of mutual friends. And so he had asked me to come in and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led to the next step, and then all of a sudden I was camera testing. I wanted that role so bad, like so, so, so, so bad.” Furthermore, he even added, “It came down to me, one other guy, and Chris Pratt, but Chris was always their favourite and he was hesitant to take it, which is understandable.”

Levi even shared the story when Shazam’s producer Peter Safran reached out to director James Gunn to ask for his opinion on the casting. And that’s when things turned out in favour of Levi as Gunn had not forgotten his Star-Lord audition and ended up giving a positive review of the actor. “And I think between that and how well James thought I did in the Star-Lord test, he said, ‘Yeah man, you really should give Zach an opportunity at this. I really think he could be great,'” Levi added.

While Marvel was busy creating its own universe, DC had introduced the audience to a series of violent movies before the release of ‘Shazam!’ which brightened the mood with feel-good drama and comedy on-screen moments that help DCEU re-establish its brand and allure more audience to the theatres.

With interesting projects like ‘The Batman, ‘Balck Adam’ and others, DC looks quite adamant to rattle the box office next year. And with the sequel ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ slated to release on June 2, 2023, the audience will get to see Levi reprise the role of Shazam once again on the silver screen.

