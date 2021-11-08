Shawn Rhoden: Former Mr Olympia dead at 46

Bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden and former “Mr Olympia” has reportedly died of a heart attack aged 46, his trainer Chris Aceto said.

It remains unclear when Mr Rhoden died, although the death of the Jamaica-born boydbuilder was reported by Generation Iron, a bodybuilding news website, on Saturday.

The report said Mr Rhoden had experienced a heart attack before, and had some health concerns. There were no further details.

Mr Rhoden’s trainer told his Instagram followers that working with the bodybuilder had allowed him “to bear witness to his desire, ability and need to validate others”.

“He was full of kindness, goodness and empathy Traits we, who knew him well, traits that made us fall in love with him,” Mr Aceto wrote. “For these and many other reasons I will miss an athlete who naturally became a genuine and dear friend”.

Giles Tiger, a bodybuilding journalist, was among those who commented with tributes to Mr Rhoden.

“I spoke with pros such as Sibusiso Kotelo and Quinton Eriya that said Shawn actively encouraged and really went above and beyond to mentor and help guide them with their careers,” wrote Mr Tiger.

“None of it [was] for ‘the gram’ to virtue signal what a great guy he was,” he added. “All done one to one, wanted nothing out of it.”

Mr Rhoden is widely remembered for becoming the oldest bodybuilder to take the “Mr Oylmpia” title in 2018, at the age of 43 – dethroning seven-time winner Phil Heath.

In a tribute to his former competitor, Mr Heath wrote on Instagram that he had “been sitting here all day trying to find my words. I feel completely numb and I don’t want to believe it”.

“My heart aches for your sweet baby girl, your ex wife, your mother, siblings and all of your family and friends. I can only pray that your soul is at peace, that you can look down on your family and friends and be their big guardian Angel.”

Mr Rhoden’s career was beset by injuries and his departure from competing – before his rehabilitation and return to bodybuilding in 2010.

He had not competed since winning “Mr Olympia” in 2018a mid allegations of sexual assault. He was later barred from future title competitions and membership of the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB).

