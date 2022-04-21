Shawn Mendes admits he’s ‘afraid’ people might become ‘bored’ of him in emotional message

Shawn Mendes has admitted that he struggles to be honest in public because he fears people may “think less” of him.

On Wednesday (20 April), the 23-year-old singer shared a lengthy post on Twitter stating that he’s afraid people might get “bored” of him.

“Sometimes I ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth,’” Mendes wrote.

“I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though.”

He continued: “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide.”

The “Treat You Better” singer explained that he really does want to show up in “the world as my 100 per cent true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks”.

“Sometimes I really don’t care what people think and I feel free,” he wrote. “Most of the time it’s a struggle tho (sic).”

Mendes admitted that he has highs and lows where he constantly feels like he’s either “flying or drowning”.

“The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning. Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your twenties idk, or maybe that’s just me,” he said.

The singer ended his post by admitting that he’s feeling “overwhelmed and overstimulated”.

“The trust is also that I’m okay,” he added. “I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”

Earlier this year, Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello ended their two-year relationship.

Last month, Mendes reflected on his life post-breakup.

“You don’t realise when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s*** that comes after it,” he said.

“Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I am in a panic attack? Who do I call when I am f***ing on the edge, you know?’ And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like… finally I am actually on my own and I hate that… that’s my reality, you know.”

