Shawn Levy Confirms ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Deadpool’ Crossover Is ‘On The Table’; Ryan Reynolds Approves

Shawn Levy recently confirmed that he is brainstorming a universe where some of his greatest creations co-exist. The director-producer helmed Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things and is confirmed to direct the upcoming third instalment of Deadpool starring Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Shawn Levy shared an update on the growing Stranger Things universe; with the final season coming in and a spin-off series confirmed. Confirming that the team is working on building up the Stranger Things Cinematic Universe, Levy added, ”I’m spending time with (chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment) Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,”

#StrangerThings executive producer Shawn Levy on a potential crossover: “Ryan and I were trying to figure out how in the world can we do a ‘Deadpool’ [and] ‘Stranger Things’ crossover.” #Emmys #Emmys2022 | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/SPeOTdJWon pic.twitter.com/1elwgNrV7Z — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

He also added, ”So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.” When asked about a possible crossover between Stranger Things and Deadpool, Levy said, ”Funnily enough, Ryan Reynolds and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

