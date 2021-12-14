A former Tory mayoral candidate has quit as chair of a police and crime committee after allegations emerged that he attended a Christmas party last year when London was under Tier 2 Covid restrictions.

Shaun Bailey’s team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in December 2020.

Tier 2 restrictions meant that separate households were not allowed to mix in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Mr Bailey, who has yet to comment, has stepped down from the chair role but remains a member of the committee and the London Assembly.

A spokesperson for the Greater London Authority Conservatives said Mr Bailey stepped down to prevent the “unauthorised social gathering” distracting from the committee’s work of holding Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to account.

Last week it emerged that four members of Mr Bailey’s campaign team had been disciplined over the “raucous” party in the basement of the Conservatives’ HQ.

Since then, calls for Mr Bailey to step down have intensified.

More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Shaun Bailey quits police and crime committee after attending Tory Christmas party