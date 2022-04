Sharp fall in people fully self-isolating since Covid-19 rules scrapped

The proportion of people who fully self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen sharply since the rules were scrapped in England at the end of February, a new survey suggests.

Just over half (53%) of people questioned said they had followed the full advice for self-isolating, down from four in five (80%) in February when isolation was a legal requirement.

The survey was carried out by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) between March 17 and 26, nearly a month since the Government removed all rules for self-isolation in England on February 24.

At the time of the survey, adults and children who tested positive for coronavirus were advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others for at least five full days, and to follow this guidance until they had received two negative test results on consecutive days.

Levels of compliance with the self-isolation guidance were lower among 18 to 34-year-olds (48%) and 35 to 54-year-olds (53%) than among people aged 55 and over (56%), the ONS found.

They were also lower for males (49%) than females (55%).

However, almost all (98%) respondents agreed that it is important to follow self-isolation advice.

Tim Gibbs, head of the ONS public services analysis team, said: “Today’s data show compliance with self-isolation advice was notably lower compared with levels reported earlier in the year.

“It is important to note that self-isolation was advised but not legally required during the time of data collection.

“Of those who did not fully follow self-isolation advice, the most common reason for those leaving the house was for outdoor recreation or exercise.”

