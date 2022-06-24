Sharon Stone says she has lost nine children through miscarriages

Sharon Stone has revealed she has lost nine children through miscarriages.

The actor, 64, commented under an Instagram post from People magazine where dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed she had suffered a miscarriage while her husband was in Ukraine.

Stone commented: “We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”

Stone added: “Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Stone is the mother of three sons through adoption, Roan Joseph Bronstein, 22; Laird Vonne Stone, 17; and Quinn Kelly Stone, 16.

Instagram users were quick to praise Stone’s comment, with one user replying: “Agreed. Being able to amplify the lived experiences of women is the first step towards creating necessary change.”

Another person wrote: “You are brave to share, I stand with you in loss, and am so thankful we can share openly in this generation and hopefully change the narrative for future generations!”

Others shared stories of their miscarriages, with one woman revealing she had lost eight pregnancies to miscarriage.

The commenter, Sarah, wrote: “A few of those miscarriages almost cost me my life. It takes a toll mentally and physically. I was so young that looking back, there wasn’t really many options to help with the healing I so desperately needed.”

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

