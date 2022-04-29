Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals Ozzy Osbourne’s Covid diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne is taking a break from her brand new role on TalkTV, as her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The TV host shared the news on Thursday (28 April), while fronting The Talk alongside Jeremy Kyle. Her role was announced a year after her exit from the CBS talk show of the same name, following a heated on-air debate about race and Megan Markle.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” she said in an interview on Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Osbourne was visibly upset while revealing the news, saying the first thing she does when she returns to the US will be to “hold him and kiss him” with “about three face masks” on.

“My family’s my life,” she continued. “I can’t believe my luck. I’m missing the show and I’ve only been there three days.”

She reassured viewers that “you’re going to see me back on air in a week because I know we’re going to get my husband back on his feet, and we’re going to get a negative test by next week”.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (AFP via Getty Images)

The musician’s diagnosis will be of particular concern because he has been suffering from a number of serious health issues in recent years. The former Black Sabbath singer suffers from Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative neurological condition.

He also noted in a November 2020 interview with GQ that he was particularly vulnerable to coronavirus due to his respiratory problems.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f***ed,” he said. The musician also developed pneumonia and had a serious fall in 2019 that required surgery.

Kyle and Osbourne were joined on TalkTV by Esther Krakue, Nicola Thorp and JJ Anisiobi on the first episode of their new show Monday (25 April) and discussed topics such as Elon Musk buying Twitter, and Prince Andrew.

Introducing the show, Osbourne joked: “It’s great to be back on your screens and even greater to be employed.”

