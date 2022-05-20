Sharon Osbourne says daughter Aimée was ‘lucky’ to have ‘made it out alive’ from deadly studio fire

Sharon Osbourne has said that her daughter Aimée was lucky to have “made it out alive” from a fire that claimed the life of one person.

On Thursday (19 May), a fire broke out at an industrial building in Hollywood that housed multiple recording studios. One person died in the fire, while two were left injured.

Later that night, Sharon shared a picture of the article to Instagram explaining that her and Ozzy Osbourne’s eldest daughter Aimée – whom performs under the name Aro – had been caught up in the blaze.

“Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” she wrote. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.”

Sharon continued: “What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment.

“Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

The LA Times reports that the fire took place at 6600 W Lexington Avenue and that the building was not fully occupied when the fire began.

The blaze started on the first floor and spread to parts of the second, with areas of the first floor completely burned out.

