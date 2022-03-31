'Sharmaji Namkeen' Review: Rishi Kapoor's Last Film Is The Sweetest Swan Song

With a shining career that spans decades, the late Rishi Kapoor was a legend. He has been a romantic hero, a villain and even a comedy star over the years, marking each era with memorable roles. But he was perhaps at his best playing the loving father. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, the last film joining his illustrious filmography casts him as a recently retired father. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film sees Kapoor play Sharmaji (Paresh Rawal shares the role, filling in after Kapoor’s passing) effortlessly inhabiting a man in his twilight years trying to navigate retired life after a long career. On a meta-level, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is the most fitting final film for Rishi Kapoor. It is both a swan song and an ode to the legend, elevated by the magic of a sweet story depicting the universal experiences of the everyman.

In Sharmaji Namkeen, the titular Sharmaji is asked to take early retirement from a company where he has worked for a better part of his life. He finds himself forced to retire gracefully although he thinks it’s too soon – after all he has quite a few years in him before taking to a life of domestic bliss. At home, his sons – the eldest, Rinku (played by Suhail Nayyar) who is up for a promotion at his corporate job and the youngest Vincy (played by Taaruk Raina) who is an aspiring dancer in college don’t see why being a stay-at-home dad is so bad. But Sharmaji is running out of ideas to keep himself productive or entertained. Between watching TV, taking Zumba classes in the neighbourhood and cooking delicacies for his sons, his days are occupied, but not to his satisfaction. That’s when the man decides to take his hobbies and turn them into something more lucrative, an idea he gets from his friend Mr Chaddha (played by Satish Kaushik). And so he picks up his suitcase again and sets out for a whole new adventure.

Sharmaji Namkeen chronicles the story of a man fearing ageing, loneliness and everything else that retirement typically stands for. The outcome of these familiar themes is a grounded film that showcases the simple flavours of everyday life.

Sharmaji Namkeen is an ode to Rishi Kapoor, capably completed by Paresh Rawal and it will give you the warm fuzzies.

As Sharmaji, Rishi Kapoor is charming and endearing as he shows up for his new gig as a specialist cook for a Kitty party. While his cooking is lapped up and appreciated by those in attendance including Juhi Chawla’s Mrs Manchanda and Sheeba Chaddha’s Manju Gulati, he initially hesitates to be perceived as a cook before dismissing judgement and growing to cherish the job. So begins Sharmaji’s double life unknown to his family who no doubt, take every chance to make fun of him. Hitesh Bhatia and Supratik Sen flesh out the film’s lead and supporting characters in vibrant local colours of Delhi. Their exchanges are unfiltered, slice-of-life moments made instantly inviting. From watching the home chef create his magic in the kitchen to chiding his sons at home, Rishi Kapoor infuses a charisma in the film that makes it watchable. Of course, much credit goes to Paresh Rawal. I for one, was sceptical about the film going for a re-cast instead of a digital replacement but watching Rawal step into the shoes of Kapoor’s Sharmaji was a pleasant surprise and a true delight. In having Rawal stand-in for Rishi Kapoor, the film is made all the more emotional instead of fragmented – an actor stepping in to carry forward the legacy of another. If that doesn’t tug at the heartstrings I don’t know what does. Besides, the editing of the film does resolve some of the preconceived continuity issues.

Sharmaji Namkeen doesn’t rely on its barely-there plot. In a dramedy about daily occurrences, the film doesn’t go out of its way to give us an inventive story either. Instead, it sticks to the basics and focuses on some of the smaller moments – tense arguments with family members, reminders of the past, jokes shared with friends and adding a pinch of salt or sugar to a simmering dish. The budding friendship between Sharmaji and Mrs Manchanda deserves a special shoutout. Performances power this breezy watch from start to finish. The film does suffer due to the lack of a less fleshed out script in parts where Rishi Kapoor doesn’t grace the frame with his charms but that’s a testament to his presence that will very much be missed more than it is a detriment the supporting cast.

Sharmaji Namkeen is a fitting ode to the late legend Rishi Kapoor. Starting from the subject to the sweet observant moments, the film will resonate at a deeper level for fans of the star. Adding to the emotions that viewers will most likely experience, it begins with a note from his son Ranbir Kapoor and ends with a hit track from the actor’s film. It’s heartwarming, engaging and unlike its title, filled with sweetness.

