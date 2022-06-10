Shark vacuum cleaner deals in June 2022 that you don’t want to miss

There once was a time when Dyson reigned supreme as the most coveted vacuum cleaner, but now it’s got some stiff competition from Shark.

From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust and debris, the American brand has a reputation for making excellent vacuum cleaners that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.

While they’re more affordable than some of its high-end alternatives, Sharks still come at a premium cost. But savvy shoppers know there’s always deal to be had – it’s just a case of finding the best one.

Whether you’re after a corded, cordless, bagless, upright or handheld, we’ve scoured the UK’s biggest retailers to find you the best Shark vacuum deals up for grabs right now.

A word of friendly advice – snap these offers up quickly, as they don’t stick around for long, and you might find that your chosen model sells out before you have a chance to hit ‘add to basket’.

Read more:

The best Shark vacuum cleaner deals for June 2022 are:

Shark HZ500UKT: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk Shark NV702UKT: Was £299.99, now £125, Carters-direct.co.uk

Was £299.99, now £125, Carters-direct.co.uk Shark WV270UK: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ300UKT: Was £399, now £279, Currys.co.uk

Was £399, now £279, Currys.co.uk Shark IZ320UKT: Was £529.99, now £429, Amazon.co.uk

Was £529.99, now £429, Amazon.co.uk Shark IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £249.99, Sharkclean.co.uk Shark IZ251UKT: Was £479.99, now £379, Asda.com

Shark HZ500UKT Amazon is a great destination to get your hands on a Shark deal and our current top pick is this vacuum cleaner. The model currently has nearly 30 per cent off and comes in a sleek rose-gold finish. It has been designed to be able to bend to clean hard-to-reach areas. Plus, if you’re short on space, it folds down neatly for easy storage. Similarly to its other vacs, this corded device features anti-hair wrap technology, which removes embedded pet hair from soft furnishings and carpets. With a five-year guarantee, if your appliance breaks Shark will repair or replace it.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark NV702UKT Save over £140 on this upright Shark vacuum, which is suitable for carpets, hard floors, stairs and upholstery. In addition to the brand’s lift-away technology, which transforms it into a lightweight, portable gadget, the vacuum features an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens, while there’s also a crevice tool for cleaning up spots that might be harder to reach.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark WV270UK Handheld vacuum cleaners are a dab hand at hard to reach spots like car seats or kitchen countertops, and this one is reduced by almost 30 per cent right now. The handy crevice tool has up to 15 minutes of run time per charge in standard mode, making it great for cleaning dust from sofas or other nooks and crannies. And you can choose between two power modes to opt for an extra boost when dealing with pesky pet hair. Compact and lightweight, it will get the dreaded chores done (and dusted).

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ300UKT Boasting the handy pet tool that ousts stubborn fluff, as well as Shark’s anti hair wrap technology for stopping hair getting knotted up in the mechanism, this is ideal for homes with pets and those with longer locks. Longer cleaning sessions will be a breeze as the battery lasts for up to one hour too, and can be charged both on and off the vacuum. Nab it now while it’s reduced by £120.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ320UKT Another Shark model with anti-hair wrap technology, this vacuum is now reduced by almost 25 per cent. It boasts a flexible arm for easy cleaning and has a more than respectable run-time of 120 minutes with its twin battery design and LED headlights. It even shape-shifts to a handheld for stairs or high, harder to reach spots. We reckon this is a deal you won’t want to pass on.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ201UKT “We know it’s a little weird to get excited about a vacuum cleaner but we were genuinely bowled over by this vacuum’s super-clever Flexology technology,” said our reviewer about this Shark model in our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. “This means its flexible wand bends to easily clean under sofas and coffee tables, with an LED headlight to illuminate hidden dust in every corner.” They also praised its compact size once folded away, its anti-hair wrap technology and DuoClean combined floorhead for switching between carpets and hard floors. The best news? You can save a whopping £100 right now.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Shark IZ251UKT If you’re looking for a “well-designed machine with a spacious bin capacity, great charge and the welcome addition of a light of the head” this is the one for you, noted our review. It “helps no end with really thoroughly cleaning your home” and features twin tech floorhead, which essentially means you don’t need to change the head between changing from carpets to hardwood floor. If this sounds like something you need in your life, it’s thankfully currently £100 off.

