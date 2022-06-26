Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Teases 'Future Sharks' At Aman Gupta's Daughter's Birthday Party Ahead Of Season 2

The sharks from the Shark Tank India show attended the birthday party of boAt co-founder Aman Gupta’s daughter Miraya. Shark Namita Thapar a.k.a queen of pharma posted the pictures of sharks’ reunion. They also brought their kids to the party. Sugar Cosmetics’ Vineeta SIngh and Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal were also present at the get-together alongside Namita Thappar and Aman Gupta.

boAt co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, had organised a birthday party for her daughter Miraya where he invited all his fellow sharks from the Shark Tank India show. Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO, Namita Thapar, shared a picture on Instagram which has Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal in it. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was also one of the sharks, wished Aman Gupta’s daughter and said that his family missed this function because they are on a vacation.

Namita posted more pictures where she was posing with her fellow sharks and captioned the post as “Friends like Family”. A user commented on the post as he asked what would be the net worth of the picture where all the sharks are posing for a click. Fans were curious as they asked about the premier date of the second season of Shark Tank India show. On the other hand, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder, Vineeta Singh’ shared a picture with Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar and tagged Ashneer Grover as she wrote “be like ye sab doglapan hai”.

In another picture shared by Namita Thapar, she was seen posing alongside three young daughters of Vineeta Singh. The first season of the Shark Tank India show came out as a success and now Sony TV is gearing up to premier another season of this show.

