Ashneer Grover has been making headlines ever since the entrepreneur appeared on Shark Tank India and became famous for his witty one-liners. The former Managing Director of BharatPe recently gave a talk at an educational institution and opened up about his fellow Sharks on the show and revealed how he already knew some of them before the show. Grover made a startling revelation and said that Vineeta Singh, the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, was his ‘hot junior’ from Indian Institute of Managements(IIM), but they never really spoke.

As per Hindustan Times, Ashneer Grover arrived at the Lovely Professional University and spoke about his fellow Sharks from Shark Tank India. He revealed that he knew Vineeta Singh as she was his junior, they never spoke but exchanged ‘flirtatious glances’

Grover said, “I knew Anupam from before. I’d pitched him an idea once, and in the month that he took to get back to me, I accepted somebody else’s investment, so I ended up saying no to him. Vineeta was my junior in IIM; we never spoke but had exchanged flirtatious glances. She was one of those ‘hot juniors’. Aman is a great guy, our ‘auditions’ for the show were held together at my place. Peyush everybody knew from Lenskart, and Namita I met for the first time on the show.”

The Sharks for the season one of Shark Tank India were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh – CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar – Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart – People Group, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

Source Link : Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover Reveals Vineeta Singh Was His 'Hot Junior' From IIM: We Exchanged Flirtatious Glances