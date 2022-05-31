'Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Shares How She Drinks Tea, Netizens Say, 'Not My Expertise, I Am Out'

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the Shark’s on Shark Tank India recently took to her Instagram and shared that she had invested in a new woman-led company. While making the announcement, Thapar shared how she likes to drink her tea and fans quickly reacted to the video. Namita and the rest of the Sharks on the show gained overnight popularity and several of their oneliners on the show became the centre of several memes.

SEE ALSO: Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar Reveals Two Of Her Biggest Regrets; Here’s What She Did

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namita Thapar revealed that she has invested in a female-led venture, The Bread Company India. While promoting her brand, she wrote, “Proud to invest in female founder led venture @thebreadcompany_india, I love their rusks with my gujju ginger & lemongrass chai .. they are incredible & def pass my dunkability test.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Namita Thapar Confesses Googling Hindi Words Used By Ashneer Grover And Anupam Mittal – Watch

Several netizens reacted to the video and left Namita’s famous one-liner, ‘Isme meri expertise nahi hai,’ in the comment section. One user wrote, “Mene allready ek bread company ko like kr diya hai isliye me aaj ke liye i am out but wish you all very best.” Another user wrote, “Market mei toh bohut sare products hai, aapka product kon buy karega .. So I am out.”

Meanwhile, after a successful season one, Shark Tank India is all set to return for season two. The Sharks for the season one of Shark Tank India were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh – CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar – Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart – People Group, Ghazal Alagh – Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Shares How She Drinks Tea, Netizens Say, 'Not My Expertise, I Am Out'