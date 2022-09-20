Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover Says Fellow Sharks Did The Show To Become Famous

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover recently appeared for a chat show and talked about his fellow sharks aka judges on the popular reality TV show. Ashneer said that despite what they claimed about why they agreed to do the show, his fellow judges did it to get famous.

Talking about what motivated him to do the show, Ashneer admitted it was a difficult decision but it was his wife that encouraged him to participate. He said, “I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. But fame has an intoxication. It gives you a high. And it’s something that, so far at least, I can manage, and I like. Lots of people will claim that they’re working for the betterment of the nation, and that’s all nonsense.”

During the chat for the Master’s Union YouTube channel, he added that it wasn’t just him. He claimed others had similar hopes. “Even if you talk to all the sharks, they’ll make tall claims about different reasons why they did the show. I’ll tell you right now, all the sharks came on the show to get famous.”

Ashneer added that is nothing shameful about chasing fame because it means appreciation. “Because they’re all educated, they’ve all started businesses, what is there for self-actualisation? Fame, right? That’s what they all came for. Then say it! Why are you bringing the nation and entrepreneurship into it?” he added.

Apart from Ashneer, Shark Tank India, a spinoff to the popular American reality show, also saw a panel of Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ Vinita Singh, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar as the judges. A second season of the show has been green-lit for production.

