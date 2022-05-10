Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Flaunts His Porsche, Talks About Rs 1 Crore Dining Table In New Skit; Watch

Ashneer Grover emerged as one of the most-talked-about judges on Sony Liv’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’, thanks to his volatile reactions and unfiltered comments. But seems like Grover is all set to revamp his image with the help of social media.

While the controversial entrepreneur’s ongoing battle with the board of BharatPe continues to gain momentum, Grover has been the talk of the town since his hilarious ‘Rich vs Middleclass’ video with comedian Shubham Gaur made its way on the internet. The enormous success of the video motivated the two to collaborate once again, and the result is way more hilarious than before.

Taking to Instagram, Grover shared a new skit in which he and Shubham are describing the plight of Delhi NCR people while expressing their desire to add stickers on Grover’s Porsche. But the real fun begins when they start talking about Vijay Mallya and Shubham asks Grover to move to conversation to his Rs 1 crore dinner table. Watch the video here:

With Grover impressing us all with his entertaining side once again, fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’, which is expected to go on-floors soon. While the registerations for budding entrepreneurs have opened, fans are wondering if the new season will have new judges or will their favourite entrepreneurs return on the reality show once again.

In addition to Grover, the panel of judges on ‘Shark Tank India’ season one included Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Cover Image: Instagram

