'Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Hilariously Reacts To Copycat Anupam Mittal; Watch

Shark Tank India became one of the most viewed reality TV shows in India. With its unique format, the business series had fans hooked for its entire run. A huge part of that success was the jury pool. The show’s judges – some of the best names in the industry including Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta, gained nationwide fame. Even now, weeks after the finale, the internet cannot get enough of viral dialogues and moments from the show. It has led to a slew of parody videos. In a recent video, a YouTuber took on Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. And Mittal’s reaction was hilarious.

Indian YouTuber Mithilesh Patankar who is best known for his gaming content shared a video of himself imitating Anupam Mittal. He infused his script with iconic lines from Shark Tank India like the judge’s famous “Mujhe koi baat hi nahi karne deta”. Patankar can be seen signing up to invest in bathroom products while pretending to be Anupam. Plot twist! By the end of the video, Mittal himself shows up.

Patankar shared the video on Instagram in a post captioned, “HAHA CAN’T BELIEVE I DID THIS. OMG! Koi bath hi nahi karne Deta”. Watch the whole interaction here:

Shark Tank India judges have been having a gala time showing up on various viral videos and interviews. There exists a separate fandom for parody videos based on the show’s episodes and on the judges’ personal and professional lives as well. Not long ago, Ashneer Grover who has made it to several controversial headlines reacted to a comedian’s parody video before Mittal shared his thoughts as well. Here’s what happened:

